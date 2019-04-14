|
NAPIER, Willard David 4-23-1945 - 4-12-2019 Beloved father, grandfather, and friend passed away at Hospice in Middletown, Ohio. He was the son of Arch and Pollie Napier of Happy, Kentucky. In his prime, Willard was known as the best mechanic in Middletown. He is loved and missed by us all. He is survived by his 2 daughters, Sue & George Manns, Betsy & John Williams, 2 sons, David Napier, Rodney Napier, and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and many loved ones and friends. Visitation is scheduled Tuesday 4/16/19 3pm - 4pm at W.E. Lusain Funeral Home, 2060 Germantown St., Dayton, Ohio 45417.
Published in Journal-News on Apr. 14, 2019