WILSON (Allen), Willia Elma Age 90, passed away Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019. A celebration of a life well-lived took place Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019. Memorial service to be held at Agape Bible Fellowship Church, 2560 N. Main St., Dayton, Ohio 45405. Pastor John H. Maze officiating, Tuesday, October 1, 2019 6-7:30 p.m. Final disposition, cremation and ceremonial sprinkling of ashes and stone placement. Last Words spoken,"I want to go home!" September 4, 2019. Joshua 4:6-7 (KJV).
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 25, 2019
