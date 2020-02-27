|
ALLEN, William J. Age 70, of Dayton, passed away on Wednesday, February 19, 2020. Bill was born in Dayton, on April 26, 1949 to the late William Harold & Katheryn Elizabeth (Jackson) Allen. In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his brother, Timothy Allen. He is survived by his brother, Wayne (Alma) Allen, and many other relatives and friends in Dayton, Columbus, Lima, Gallipolis and Washington D.C. The family will receive friends on Friday, February 28, 2020 from 10:00 am - 11:00 am at Mt. Enon Missionary Baptist Church, 1501 W. Third St., Dayton, OH 45402. The service will follow at 11:00 am. Bill will be laid to rest at Woodland Cemetery. To leave a condolence, visit NewcomerDayton.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 27, 2020