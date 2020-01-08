|
ALMASHY, William A. "Bill" 84, of Dayton, OH, formerly of Martins Ferry, OH, died Monday, January 6, 2020, at Oak Creek Terrace, Kettering, OH. He was born November 3, 1935 in Martins Ferry, son of the late William and Dorothy L. (Williams) Almashy. Bill retired from teaching as a physical, health, and special education instructor and then retired as a foreman from General Motors. Bill was captain of his Martins Ferry High School Basketball Team after which he received a scholarship to the University of Dayton to play for the U. D. Flyers 1956-1958. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his former wife, Carole M. (Teufel) Almashy. Surviving are his children: Kim Shivers of Centerville, OH, William C. (Tammy) Almashy of Ft. Loramie, OH, Deborah M. Almashy of Colorado Springs, CO and Michele A. Almashy of Monroe, OH and five grandchildren. Family and friends will be received at Heslop Funeral Home, 415 Walnut St., Martins Ferry, OH, Wednesday, January 8, 2020 from 11 a.m. until time of the funeral service at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. Tom Marut officiating. Burial follows in Riverview Cemetery, Martins Ferry. Online condolences may be expressed at www.heslop.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 8, 2020