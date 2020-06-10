BAILEY, William D. "Dave" Age 63, of Dayton, passed away on June 7, 2020. He was born in Dayton, on January 3, 1957, the son of the late William "Rex" Bailey and Willa Jo Bailey. He was preceded in death by his father. Dave is survived by his beloved wife, JoAnna Bailey; mother, Willa Jo Bailey; sister, Missy (Scott) Mowbray; nieces, Brandy, Meaghan, Courtney and Emily; step-children, Jessie Gerhardt and John Blevins; and many other loving family and friends. He was employed with LORD Corporation, in the Quality Control Section, for over 25 years. In his free time, he enjoyed "junking", kayaking, fishing, riding his bike and walking. Dave was very devoted to his family and friends, especially to his dog "Gracie". Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 11, 2020, from 5 pm-7 pm, at Newcomer Funeral Home, 4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton. Funeral services will begin at 7 pm at the funeral home. Donations may be made in Dave's memory to Montgomery County Animal Resource Center, 6790 Webster St., Dayton, Ohio 45414. To share a memory of Dave, or to leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 10, 2020.