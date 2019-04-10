|
BARKER, William D. Age 89 of Trenton passed away on Monday, April 8, 2019, at the Drake Center. He was born in Middletown, Ohio on May 6, 1929, the son of Henry and Emma (Bailey) Barker and was a 1947 graduate of Middletown High School. Mr. Barker was a veteran of the United States Army having served during the Korean War. Bill worked for Armco Steel for 43 years. Survivors include two children, Dale Bishop and Michael Barker; two grandchildren, Austin Barker and Rachel Cobos; two great-grandchildren, Leo Barker and Caliana Cobos; a brother, Allyn Barker; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. He was preceded in death by his two wives, Maxine Barker and Norma Barker. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, April 13th, at 3:00pm in the Zettler Funeral Home, 2646 Pleasant Ave. Visitation will be from 2-3:00pm Saturday in the funeral home. Online register book is available at www.zettlerfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on Apr. 10, 2019