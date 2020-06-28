WILLIAM BARNECK

BARNECK, William 72, of Springfield, passed away June 25, 2020 in Springfield Regional Medical Center. He was born the son of the late Kenneth and Mary Barneck on October 31, 1947, in Austin, Minnesota. William is a graduate of Glendale High School of Glendale, California. William is retired from the United States Air Force and Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. He is survived by his loving wife of 34 years, Kitty (Pendleton) Barneck, a daughter, Leslie and family of Oklahoma, son, William and family of Oklahoma, son, Randy (Paula) Wheaton of Piqua, daughter, Kimberly (Herman) Chambers of Springfield, grandchildren, Christopher (Chandra) Wheaton, of Springfield, Allan Wheaton of Piqua, his great-grandchildren, Dakota, Alexander and Joseph Wheaton, who were very special to him; step-granddaughters, Jamie (Steve) Madore and family, Julia (Eric) Smith and family and Heidi (Nathan) Bobek and family. William is preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Jeanne and Julia. At his request there will be no services. Burial will be in Ferncliff Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Jun. 28, 2020.