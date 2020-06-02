William BARNHART
BARNHART, Dr. William R. "Doc" 98, passed away at Stillwater Skilled Nursing Facility in Covington, OH, on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. He was born in Bruin, PA, to Chalmer and Ada (Whittington) Barnhart on March 23, 1922. He graduated from Bruin High School in 1940 then served with the Army during WWII in England, France and Germany. After the war he obtained his dental degree at Northwestern University and retired from a 32 year career in dentistry in Covington, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his wife, Roselyn (Correll) Barnhart in 1994; his parents; two brothers, Howard and George "Bob" Barnhart; and two sisters, Aida Vail and Betty Leighton Cole. He is survived by his four children William David (Val) Barnhart, Ann (Larry) Long, Karen Phillis, and Mark (Margie) Barnhart. He is also survived by 10 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. At William's request, no services will be held. He will be interred at The Cathedral Memorial Gardens in Garden Grove, California.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 2, 2020.
