BECKER, William M. William was born November 26, 1934, and departed this life July 6, 2020, at the age of 85. He was preceded in death by his sons, Wm. Curtis and Eric Becker. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Susan Becker, and his sons, Michael and Christopher Becker. Private services will be held. Memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of Dayton . Condolences can be sent to the family at www.NewcomerDayton.com . Our Hearts go with you beloved husband and father.