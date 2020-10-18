BEESON, William Eugene "Bill" April 23, 1926 - Oct. 10, 2020 William Eugene Beeson, age 94, passed away peacefully at home on October 10, 2020, in New Port Richey, Florida. He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Hazel Beeson and his longtime friend of 51 years, Bernie Sherman. Bill moved to Florida in 1972 where he worked as a banker and real estate agent. Bill is survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Robert L. Beeson Sr. and Marilyn Beeson, his niece Bonnie Cook and nephew, Robert Lee Beeson Jr. The family expresses much appreciation to Robert Shaw, a good friend who helped Bill immensely and was by his side in his final days. Bill will be laid to rest in Dayton. No memorial service is planned at this time due to the pandemic.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store