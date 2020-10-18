1/1
William BEESON
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BEESON, William Eugene "Bill" April 23, 1926 - Oct. 10, 2020 William Eugene Beeson, age 94, passed away peacefully at home on October 10, 2020, in New Port Richey, Florida. He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Hazel Beeson and his longtime friend of 51 years, Bernie Sherman. Bill moved to Florida in 1972 where he worked as a banker and real estate agent. Bill is survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Robert L. Beeson Sr. and Marilyn Beeson, his niece Bonnie Cook and nephew, Robert Lee Beeson Jr. The family expresses much appreciation to Robert Shaw, a good friend who helped Bill immensely and was by his side in his final days. Bill will be laid to rest in Dayton. No memorial service is planned at this time due to the pandemic.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
MICHELS & LUNDQUIST FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES
5228 TROUBLE CREEK ROAD
New Port Richey, FL 34652
(727) 845-1957
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by MICHELS & LUNDQUIST FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 11, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Michels and Lundquist Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved