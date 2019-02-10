Home

BEGLEY, William Lynn "Bill" Age 70, previously of Murfreesboro, TN and Miamisburg, OH passed away on February 4, 2019 in Scottsdale, AZ. He was the husband of Holly Ann (Zimmerer) Begley. They shared over 19 years of marriage together, most recently moving to Scottsdale from Murfreesboro, TN in 2014. Born in Franklin, Ohio, he was the son of Levi "Lee" Begley and Irene Pearson Begley. He graduated from Miamisburg High School and attended Wright State University. He was self-employed/owner at Begley's Golf Outfitters in TN and recently retired. He was a long-time leader of a home Hebrew Roots Christian Bible study group, and enjoyed talking about his Messiah Jesus, the Word of God, his faith, and how he never met a stranger. He will be remembered for his sense of humor, smart wit, amazing talent and ability to play any sport involving a ball, Blues and Bluegrass music, and his big heart for others. Bill played in a variety of local rock and roll bands Third Generation and Bear Creek Band while living in Ohio. He is survived by spouse Holly, children Jeff Begley (Nikki) of McMinnville, TN; James Begley of Murfreesboro, TN; Autumn Begley of Murfreesboro, TN; and Jason Begley of Dayton, OH; grandchildren Elisabeth Begley Deason (Tyler) and Lucian Begley; brother Randy Begley (Lisa) of Franklin, OH; brother Larry Begley (Karen) of Moraine, OH; sister Charlotte Begley of Springboro, OH; and sister Debbie Begley of Miamisburg, OH; nieces and nephews: Christopher "Chris" Runyeon (Jennifer), Kelly Runyeon Taub, Danielle Begley, Tyler Begley, Jordan Begley (Ashley), Jessica Begley Collinsworth (Kelly), and Lauren Begley. He was predeceased by brother Daniel "Danny", brother Gary, mother Irene, and father Lee. There will be two celebration of life services to be held in the Spring with locations in Dayton, OH and Murfreesboro, TN (dates and times TBD). Memorial donations in lieu of flowers may be made in Bill's name to Wisdom in Torah Ministries, PO Box 1845, Auburndale, FL 33823 or Lion and Lamb Ministries, PO Box 720968, Norman, OK 73070.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 10, 2019
