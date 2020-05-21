|
BEHRENS Sr., William 73, formerly of Springfield, OH, left this earthly life on May 18, 2020. He was born in Washington, MO on June 30, 1946 to Christopher and Edna (Arbuckle) Behrens. He was a semi-truck driver for most of his life and retired in 2011. William was proceeded in death by two brothers Orville (Bud) and Joseph, one sister Rose, and a granddaughter Amanda Kendall and a grandson Liam Behrens. William is survived by one brother and six sisters, his four children Tammy Kendall of St. Paris, William Earl (Heidi) Behrens of Urbana, Jessica Behrens of Miamisburg and William Jr. of Moraine. He is also survived by his seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. William will be cremated and his ashes buried at Oakdale Cemetary in Urbana, OH at a later date.
Published in Springfield News Sun on May 21, 2020