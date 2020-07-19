BENNER, Jr., William Goudy "Bill" Age 87, of Washington Township, peacefully passed away on the morning of Thursday, July 16, 2020, at his daughter's home in Bellbrook, Ohio. He was born on April 21, 1933, at Baylor Hospital in Dallas, Texas to the late William G. Sr. and Mattie (Wilson) Benner. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 62 years, Shirley. He is survived by his daughters, Brenda (Denny) Saunders and Laurie Benner; grandchildren, Erin (Jason) Doherty, Joseph Saunders, Annica Damico, Martina (Joey) Segovia, Austin Benner; a great-grandchild, Alejo Segovia; brother-in-law, Robert Agne; his special cousin, Gene Wilson; along with numerous other nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Bill earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from the University of Dayton in 1955, then honorably served in the US Army Reserves from 1956 to 1969, achieving the rank of Captain. He worked at NCR as a recruiter for 17 years, then retired from R. L. Drake as a Personnel and Plant Relations Manager. Bill was a long-time member of the Dayton Historical Railway Society. Most of all, he loved boating trips with friends and family, and "the feeling of the wind blowing across his face." To help the family celebrate his life, you are invited to share during a Life Celebration graveside on Tuesday, July 21st, at 2:00 pm, at Centerville Cemetery (68 Maple Avenue Centerville, 45459). Please use William's online Book of Memories to share photos, condolences, and memories on his tribute wall. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Greene County Council on Aging (1221 Meadow Bridge Drive, Suite C, Beavercreek, 45434), Ellie Home Caring (157 W Franklin St. Centerville, 45459) or Hospice of Dayton
(324 Wilmington Avenue, Dayton, 45420) in memory of William at www.ConnerAndKoch.com