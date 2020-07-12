BIEHL, Jr., William C. Mason, OH - William C. Biehl, Jr. passed away July 8, 2020, at age 87. Beloved husband of the late Marie A. (nee DeMartino); devoted father of Barbara (Brendan) Mitchell, Loren Biehl, and William (Julie) Biehl III; loving grandfather of Rose Marie Biehl, William Biehl IV, Madeline Mitchell. Visitation on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, from 11:00 AM until time of Service at 1:00 PM at Mueller Funeral Home, 6791 Tylersville Rd, Mason, OH 45040. Masks are REQUIRED. Memorial donations may be directed to Mason Christian Village Benevolent Fund or Hospice of Cincinnati
