William BIEHL
1932 - 2020
BIEHL, Jr., William C. Mason, OH - William C. Biehl, Jr. passed away July 8, 2020, at age 87. Beloved husband of the late Marie A. (nee DeMartino); devoted father of Barbara (Brendan) Mitchell, Loren Biehl, and William (Julie) Biehl III; loving grandfather of Rose Marie Biehl, William Biehl IV, Madeline Mitchell. Visitation on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, from 11:00 AM until time of Service at 1:00 PM at Mueller Funeral Home, 6791 Tylersville Rd, Mason, OH 45040. Masks are REQUIRED. Memorial donations may be directed to Mason Christian Village Benevolent Fund or Hospice of Cincinnati. Visit MuellerFunerals.com for further information

Published in Journal-News on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
15
Visitation
11:00 AM
Mueller Funeral Home
JUL
15
Service
01:00 PM
Mueller Funeral Home
July 11, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Vicky Girzadas
July 11, 2020
My uncle BIll was a great man even though I didnt stay in touch after I moved ,when I would see him at my sisters house it was some of the best times. So know u brought joy to me.thank you for being you. Thank you Barbara for taking such great care of him.sorry for your loss. Phyllis Cromer and family
P.j. Cromer
July 11, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Deena Snedegar
Friend
July 10, 2020
Saying goodbye to a wonderful Uncle isnt easy. We will miss him and his great sense of humor. Rest In Peace Uncle Bill. We loved you and will remember you always.
Janet Springer
Family
