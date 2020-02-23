|
BISHOP, William Boyd Age 81, of Hamilton, Ohio, passed away peacefully on February 20, 2020, late afternoon, doing the two things he loved dearly, spending time with the love of his wife Betty, and telling jokes. Boyd was born in a log cabin in Avery County North Carolina on April 29, 1938, to the late Hersel Lee and Martha (Tolley) Bishop. He married Betty Laswell, January 19, 1957. He is preceded in death by four sisters and four brothers, Marjorie (Earl) Hacker, Maxine (Doye) Napier, Sara Frances Bishop, Melba Jean Bishop, Charles Bishop, Hersel Lee Jr., Victor Bishop, and Donald Bishop. Boyd is survived by wife, Betty; sister, Phyllis Lainhart; sister-in-law, Irene Bishop; brothers, Elmer (Barbara) Bishop and Ronnie (Rita) Bishop; children, Sherri (Mike) Gentry, Chris (Stephanie) Bishop, and Stephen (Joan) Bishop. He is also survived by 10 granddaughters, Bethany (Eric) Naderman, Allana (Matt) Stephens, Allison (Reggie) Woods, Kathleen Bishop, Cristina Bishop, Emily Bishop, Sara (Allen) Larrick, Danielle (Chris) Robbins, Morgan (Jonathan) Perryman, and Hayley Bishop; 18 great-grandsons and 5 great grand-daughters, and many nieces and nephews. Boyd retired from Ford Motor Company after 42 years. He loved to travel with Betty and together they visited all 50 states and all 120 counties in Kentucky. He loved all sports especially basketball and softball. Boyd was inducted into the Ohio ASA Hall of Honor in 2001. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Visitation will be Tuesday, February 25, 2020 from 5-8pm at the Avance Funeral Home, 4976 Winton Rd. Fairfield, 45014. Funeral visitation Wednesday, 12-1pm and service at 1pm at Avance Funeral Home, officiated by Rev. Mike Gentry. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.avancefuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on Feb. 23, 2020