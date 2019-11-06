|
BOHRER, William E. Age 92 of Dayton, passed away Sunday, November 3, 2019 at Stone Spring Nursing Home. He was preceded in death by his wife, Phyllis, both parents, two brothers and two sisters. He is survived by a sister, Rosemary Meek of Vandalia, and a brother and sister-in-law, Joe and Barbara Bohrer of Florida, and ten nieces and nephews. Bill was the proprietor of Belmont Nursery after his father passed away. He was also an avid Billiards player. Funeral services will be held at the Tobias Funeral Home Belmont Chapel, 648 Watervliet Ave. on Friday, November 8, 2019 at 2:30 PM. Friends may call at the funeral home from 2 PM until the services begin at 2:30 on Friday. Interment will be in Beavertown Cemetery. Condolences for the family can be made at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 6, 2019