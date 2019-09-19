|
|
BOSTON, Jr., William Passed away unexpectedly September 6, 2019. Born February 15, 1943 in Swainsboro, GA and a resident of Dayton since 1964. He was employed with Lewis and Michaels Moving Company, then later, returned to the Allied Trucking Company as a driving consultant. William and his family joined Residence Park Church of Christ in 1977. Preceded in death by father, William Boston Sr.; siblings, Millerness Chester, Irene Boston, Corene Latherns. He leaves behind to cherish his legacy, wife of 53 years, Leona Boston; daughters, Sheila and Kimberly Boston; son, Zawone (Jonte) Dennis; mother, Maggie Mae Boston; brothers, Tom (Hilda), Lennell (Ruby) and Bennie (Wynona) Boston; sister, Lorene Reynolds; six grandchildren, one great granddaughter; a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Funeral service 11 am Saturday, September 21, 2019 at House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave. Visitation 9-11 am. Family will receive friends 10-11 am. Interment Woodland Cemetery.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 19, 2019