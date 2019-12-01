|
BOURQUIN, William "Bill" "CB" Passed away at his home in Belmont, Ohio on Sunday, November 24, 2019. He is preceded in death by his parents, Arlus and Jean Bourquin and Sister Arleen Bourquin, his sister. He is survived by his brother Tom and wife Cathy, nephews Matt, Josh, Jon Bourquin and niece Amanda Brenner plus Great nephews and nieces. Bill grew up in Dayton, Ohio and graduated from Patterson Coop. Following his service in the United States Air Force, Bill worked several years near Ashville, North Carolina before moving to California to work for Ricon Corporation living in North Hollywood for over 20 years. He returned to Dayton to live out the remainder of his life. While back in Dayton, Bill became active in the South Park American Legion Post 675. There he is a past Commander and most recently the First Vice Commander. He was also Judge Advocate as well as a member of the Executive Board for the post. He also has served as Sargent at Arms for the third district. Bill was a life member of Amvets. Bill enjoyed traveling visiting Europe and China in addition to numerous places in the USA. He liked to visit friends in Texas and Florida to do some fishing and enjoy the warmer weather. Bill's family plan to honor his memory with the American Legion family at a later date. To send a special message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 1, 2019