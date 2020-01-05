|
|
BOWMAN, William Preston "Bill" Age 91, of Kettering, passed away on Sunday, December 29, 2019. Born on May 9, 1928 in Dayton, OH, Bill is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Charlotte; daughters, Pam (Roger) Bauser, Judy (Steve) Mulkey, Amy (Ralph) Phillips; 6 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. His daughter, Laura Hodgkin, preceded him in death. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. For complete remembrances please visit www.routsong.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 5, 2020