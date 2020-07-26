1/1
William BRACKETT
1957 - 2020
BRACKETT, William (1957-2020) Wild Bill joined the Bengals Hall of Fame in heaven! Unfortunately, before Mike Brown could deliver us a Super Bowl. He died peacefully at home enjoying the life that he loved. Heaven just gained the best dad, awesome papaw and number 1 coach they could ever ask for. He gave more time, smiles, laughs, love and maybe a bit of colorful language to everyone he met and every kid he ever coached. He is survived by his children which he adored - Bernie (& the Puerto Rican), Skateman (solo), and Shell Bell (& dumb @**). He was so proud of being a Papaw to Tojo, Lily, Layla & Abram. It looks like Starburst and scratch-off ticket stocks might take a dip! He also left behind brothers, sisters and good friends (The Ricks). He would want nothing other than a celebration of life including singing Bruce Springsteen and Jimmy Buffett songs, with a little bit of sports and movie trivia sprinkled in. Make 5 people a day, you don't know smile and you'll be living life right, while also living the Bill Brackett legacy. Cheers to the Hit King Pete Rose 4256. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to leave the family an online condolence.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Jul. 26, 2020.
