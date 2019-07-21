|
BRANDENBURG, PFC William Edward Age 17 of New Miami, was Killed In Action on Monday, November 22, 1943 in Tarawa Atoll, Gilbert Islands in the Pacific Ocean. He was born in New Miami, Ohio on January 3, 1926 the son of Robert and Mattie (Rice) Brandenburg. William enlisted in the United States Marine Corps on November 27, 1942. William is survived by numerous nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and his siblings, Carl, Charles, Findley and Clyde Brandenburg, Mae Black, Elizabeth "Lizzie" Steele, and Emogene "Dolly" Laws. Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave, on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 12:00 PM with Rev. Alan Weaver of Hamilton Church of God officiating. Burial with full Military Honors will follow at Hickory Flat Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Saturday from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at the funeral home. Condolences can be made at www.browndawsonflick.com.
Published in Journal-News on July 21, 2019