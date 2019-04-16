BROUGHTON, Jr., William E. 90, passed away at home on Friday after a lengthy illness. Bill ("Jake") was born on January 8th, 1929. His parents were Wm. E. Broughton and Leanora (McKee) Broughton, both of South Point, Ohio. Bill is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Marian (Wheeler,-England) Broughton and four children; Donna (England) Shackleford, (Bill, "Dub")of Spring Valley, Debbie (Broughton) Alaimo, of Carmel, Indiana, Bill Broughton III, (Tammy) of Bellbrook and Carol (Broughton)Walker of Kettering and 1 sister, Doralee (Broughton)Smith. Preceding him in death are five siblings; Kelly, Kenneth, Duke, Leona, and Rosemary. Bill was blessed with 10 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. Bill has been a member of the First Baptist Church of Kettering since 1967. He enjoyed volleyball, singing in the choir and teaching Sunday School classes. He also loved gardening, The Ohio State, and President Trump. Spring was his favorite season. Bill was a proud Army veteran, serving in the Korean War as a Medic for two years. Bill worked for General Motors for 44 years, retiring in 1991. Bill's family wishes to thank for the exceptional care that Bill received. Funeral services will be held at the Tobias Funeral Home Beavercreek Chapel, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd. at Grange Hall Rd., on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at 12:30 pm. Interment will follow at Valley View Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home for 11:30 am until the time of services. The family requests in lieu of flowers all donations be sent to: 324 Wilmington Ave. Dayton, Ohio 45420 (937)256-9507 ohiohospice.org. www.tobiasfuneralhome.com Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary