William BROWN

BROWN, William "Brownie" Age 79, of Middletown, passed away Friday, June 19, 2020, at Hospice of Butler and Warren County. He was born March 26, 1941, in Waynesville, OH, to Roger and Marjorie (Chaplin) Brown. He served our country in the US Army with an honorable discharge. He was a welder for AK Steel/Armco, retiring after 38 years. William is survived by his wife, of 32 years, Carol (Hamilton) Brown; children, Darrell (Patches) Brown, Dawn (Andy) Vencill, Tammy (Bobby) Cook, Cindy Jeffery, Scott Jeffery; 11 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; brother, Dave (Carol) Brown; sisters, Doris Clay and Susie Chilton. He is preceded in death by his parents and grandson, Zachary William. Services will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Butler and Warren County, 5940 Long Meadow Drive, Middletown, OH 45005. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com
Published in Journal-News on Jun. 25, 2020.