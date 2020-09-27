1/1
William BRYAN
BRYAN, William James "Willy" Willy Bryan passed away on Friday, September 18, 2020, one day shy of his 94th birthday. He was born on September 19, 1926 in Sidney, Ohio, to the parents of Stanley and Vida (Staley) Bryan. He was a WWII veteran who served with the 5th Marine Division on Iwo Jima. He was wounded at Iwo Jima and awarded the Purple Heart. Willy worked for 35 years at the Springfield News-Sun newspaper as a photo engraver. Upon retirement, he and his loving wife relocated to Hilton Head Island, SC. He continued his dedication as a Marine by volunteering at the Marine Museum on Parris Island, SC for 22 years. He was recognized by the museum as their oldest and longest serving volunteer. Willy also had a great passion for The Ohio State Buckeyes football and thoroughly enjoyed watching them all season "GO BUCKS!". He leaves behind his wife of 58 years, Phyllis (Coy) Bryan of Garner, NC; 7 children, Debbie (Ed) Willeman of Navarre, FL.; Donald Bryan, David Bryan, Paula (Todd) Flora, John (Debbie) Dietsch all of Springfield, Ohio; Nancy Bowman of Hilton Head Island, SC.; Roberta (Ted) Hamby of Garner, NC.; his sister Kay Taylor of Asheboro, NC; 13 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews and special friends in Hilton Head and Springfield. He was predeceased by his parents, four brothers (John, George, Charles and Nick Bryan); one sister (Dorothy Kramer); one daughter (Jackie), one son-in-law (Jerry Bowman) and one great-grandchild (Tyler Fain). Due to the COVID pandemic a memorial service will be held 3 p.m. on October 3, 2020, at the Bryan-Lee Funeral Home, 1200 Benson Rd., Garner, NC. 27529 for only family and close family friends. Forever A Marine, Semper Fi!

Published in Springfield News Sun on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Memorial service
03:00 PM
Bryan-Lee Funeral Home
September 27, 2020
Rest In Peace Marine...
D.S.
