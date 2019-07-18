Dayton Daily News Obituaries
|
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
1002 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
(937) 325-7353
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
1002 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
William BUELL


1961 - 2019
William BUELL Obituary
BUELL, William Martin "Bill" 58, of Fairborn, passed away on July 16, 2019 at Soin Medical Center. He was born February 1, 1961 in Long Beach, California. Bill had honorably served in the U.S. Army, and he was a longtime employee at Domino's Pizza in Springfield. He had been a member of the Springfield Dart Association, and he enjoyed playing World of Warcraft. Survivors include his mother, Donna (Heider) Buell of Fairborn; father and stepmother, William "Bill" Arthur and Chris Buell of Springfield; sister and brother-in-law, Cindy and Tom Fasick; step-brother, Jason Massie; step-sister, Kelli Everidge, all of Springfield; wife, Dawn (Hawk) Buell; niece, Danielle Owens; aunt, Marilyn Randall; and several great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a nephew, Scott Fasick; aunt, Cora Lambert; and his grandparents. A memorial gathering will be held from 11 am until 12 pm Saturday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on July 18, 2019
