BURR, William H. 65, of Springfield, passed away at 3:00 a.m. Monday, February 17, 2020 in Springfield Regional Medical Center. He was born in Columbus, Ohio on June 13, 1954 the son of Robert W. and Marlyn J. (Appleman) Burr. He retired from the U.S. Air Force after 24 years of service as a meteorologist. He was a member of the East High Street Church of Christ. Survivors, in addition to his father, include his wife, Joy L. (Webb); daughter, Tara Peele; step-son, Trent Keffer; step-daughter, Shana Ward; special granddaughter who he helped raise, Jordan Burr and several other grandchildren and greatgrandchildren. He was preceded in death by his mother, Marlyn; step-son, Michael Keffer; sister, Roberta Burr and brother, Tommy Burr. Visitation will be held from 1:00-3:00 p.m. Sunday in CONROY FUNERAL HOME. His funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday in the funeral home with Phil Grear officiating. Burial will be in Ferncliff Cemetery.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Feb. 21, 2020