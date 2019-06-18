Home

KLINE, William C. Of Reily Township passed late on the evening of Saturday, June 15 at the age of 78. He is preceded in death by his wife of 54 years Carol (Tharp) Kline and son William C. Kline, Jr. Bill is survived by his daughter Kathy (Kline) Petro and husband Keith Petro along with their five children Kyria and husband Patrick Brown, Kylee, Kane, Kendyl, and Karsen Petro; and granddaughter Brittany (Kline) Carter. Services will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church on Wednesday, June 19 at 10:00 am.
Published in Journal-News on June 18, 2019
