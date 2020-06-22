William CAMPBELL

CAMPBELL, William K. "Bill" Age 92, of Springfield, passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, June 18, 2020. He was born on February 23, 1928, the son of William Jennings and Thelma Edith (Johnson) Campbell in Springfield, Ohio. In addition to his parents, Bill is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Betty in 2013, and all of his siblings. He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his children, Mark Campbell, Cynthia Campbell, and Debbie (David) Myers; grandchildren, Darla (Thomas), Derek (Mariann), Abby, Katie, Shelly (Josh), and Jeff; great-grandchildren, Luke and Paige as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Bill was employed by Navistar for 40 years before he retired and could spend his days enjoying fishing and Hershey chocolate bars. A visitation will be held on Thursday, June 25, 2020, at Rose Hill Burial Park Chapel from 11:00-11:30 a.m. with his funeral beginning at 11:30 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the donor's favorite charity in Bill's honor. Expressions of sympathy are forwarded to the family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Jun. 22, 2020.