CARRICK, William C. 97, of Fairborn, Ohio passed away Tuesday June 11, 2019 at Springfield Masonic Community. William Carrick was born August 7, 1921 the son of the late Watson Earl and Rilla May (Chase) Carrick. He grew up on a farm in Madison County, Ohio surrounded by family. A US Coast Guard veteran serving as a truck supplier to frigid Northern stations in Wisconsin and Michigan's upper Peninsula and worked on the ice breakers during WWII. In 1951 Bill married the love of his life Lucy Blanton Carrick. Bill was a retired salesman from TRENOR Motors and continued to work part time jobs into his retirement years, always wanting to keep busy. He is lovingly remembered by extended family, friends and neighbors who have enjoyed his gregarious disposition. He, in fact, "never met a stranger." We are thankful to those at The Springfield Masonic Community who loved and cared for our Uncle Bill as their own. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife Lucy, two sisters, Edith Bodey and Mabel Perry; two brothers, Tyson and Earl. He is survived by nephews, Ron Perry of Michigan and Jim Perry of Columbus; special great nieces, Barbara Callison of St. Paris and, Jill Monte of Grosse Ile, Michigan; as well as numerous extended family members. A funeral service will be held on Monday June 17, 2019 at 1:00 PM at the Ohio Masonic Home, 2655 W National Rd, York Rite Bldg, Wooley Chapel, Springfield, Ohio. The family will receive friends from 12:00 noon until the time of service. Burial will follow at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. Published in Springfield News Sun on June 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary