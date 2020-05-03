Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for William CARROLL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William CARROLL

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William CARROLL Obituary
CARROLL, William Age 72 of Beavercreek, passed away on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents Ralph Carroll and Elsie Carroll Baker, brother Robert Carroll and sister Barbara Mantea. He is survived by his daughter Cyndee (Bruce) Pilbeam, granddaughter Nova Pilbeam and significant other Margaret Thomas. William was a 1965 graduate of Simon Kenton High School. He worked for Redman Industries, Phillips Industries, and Elano which is now known as Unison. William was a Past Master of St John's Lodge #13 F&AM and member of the Antioch Shrine. He was a member of the Vette Set Society with the cleanest corvette in town. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial services will held in the fall. Memorial contributions may be made to The , or SICSA. www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -