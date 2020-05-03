|
|
CARROLL, William Age 72 of Beavercreek, passed away on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents Ralph Carroll and Elsie Carroll Baker, brother Robert Carroll and sister Barbara Mantea. He is survived by his daughter Cyndee (Bruce) Pilbeam, granddaughter Nova Pilbeam and significant other Margaret Thomas. William was a 1965 graduate of Simon Kenton High School. He worked for Redman Industries, Phillips Industries, and Elano which is now known as Unison. William was a Past Master of St John's Lodge #13 F&AM and member of the Antioch Shrine. He was a member of the Vette Set Society with the cleanest corvette in town. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial services will held in the fall. Memorial contributions may be made to The , or SICSA. www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 3, 2020