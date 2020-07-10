CASSIDY, William James William James Cassidy, 84 of Carlisle, died on Monday, July 06, 2020, at Sycamore Hospital. He was born on September 02, 1935, in Middletown, OH, to William and Ethel (Owens) Cassidy. He worked for Armco Steel Corp for 37 years and was a member of First Christian Church. Jim was the oldest of six children. Jim is survived by his children, Sue (Carl) Tarbox, Toni Cassidy, Julie (Tom) Duffy, and Scott (Alice) Cassidy; 9 grandchildren, Brian (CoraAnn), Sarah (Jeremy), Emily (Josh), Sam, Amanda, Michael, Candace, David, and Laurie; and 11 great-grandchildren, Andie, Navy, Ty, Kayla, Chelsey, Kayla, Jason, Trevor, Dylan, Jade, and baby Tarbox. He was preceded in death by his wife of 49 years and love of his life, Julia R. Cassidy. Services will be private at the family's convenience. Memorial contributions may be made to First Christian Church, 4520 Rosedale Ave, Middletown, OH 45042. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com
