CAUDILL, Sr., William J. Age 78 of Riverside, Ohio passed away Friday, February 7, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his loving family after a two year battle of esophageal cancer. Preceded in death by his parents and his daughter Kymberly. Bill is survived by his loving wife and care taker Debbie, daughter and son-in-law Gina (Mike) Bonfig, daughter Pamela, and son William Jr., grandchildren; Adam, Ashley, Michael, Alex, Jacob, Sarah Seth, Alayna and William III, five great-grandchildren, sister Maxine, brothers; Chuck, Truman, and Enoch, special brotherin-law and his wife Kevin and Gina Tatman, his loving Labrador and companion "Maggie". Lots of loving extended family and many wonderful friends. Bill was a member and retiree from Local #1410, he was a member of Moose Lodge #73, member of Alpha Lodge #729. Bill touched many people and everyone loved him. He will be greatly missed. We would like to extend our appreciation and recognition to his dear and loving friend Deborah Fritts, and childhood friend Robert Ankney. Family to receive friends 11:00AM Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at the TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME-Beavercreek Chapel; where service will be held 1:00PM. Burial will follow in the Willow View Cemetery. Condolences can be expressed to the family at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 9, 2020