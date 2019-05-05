CLEVENGER, William H. "Bill" Age 75, of Springboro, Ohio passed away on Wednesday May 1, 2019 from complications arising from a stroke he suffered on April 17, 2019. Bill was born on July 25, 1943 to the late George W. and Martha (Newcomb) Clevenger. Bill was in the Air Force for four years during the Vietnam War where he served as a Military Policeman. After being honorably discharged, Bill worked at Square D Company for 34 years. He retired from there in 2000. In his spare time, Bill loved golfing and spending time with his family. Bill is survived by his loving wife, Joyce Clevenger; daughter, Jill Clevenger; son, William (Holly) H. Clevenger II; grand-children, Hallie,Taylor, Trinity, Savannah, Aaliyah, and Evan; and a host of other extended family and friends that he loved dearly. Bill was preceded in death by his brother, Harry Clevenger and sister, Georgeann Weddington. A visitation for Bill will be held Wednesday, May 8, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Anderson Funeral Homes, 1357 East Second Street, Franklin, Ohio 45005. A funeral ceremony will occur Thursday, May 9, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the funeral home. A burial will occur at Miami Corwin Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Bill's memory may be made to or Hospice of Butler- Warren Counties. Published in Journal-News on May 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary