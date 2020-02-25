Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas J. Brett Funeral Home
4810 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33711
(727) 321-3321
Resources
More Obituaries for William COATES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William COATES


1929 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William COATES Obituary
COATES, William Andrew Died peacefully in his sleep Saturday, February 15, 2020 in Saint Petersburg, Florida. He was 90. The cause of death was complications from Alzheimer's. While enroute to a teaching fellowship in graduate school, a position as purchasing agent at Westinghouse Electric Corporation opened, he took it and began a 40-year career with the company. His advancement there was steady: Director of Corporate Purchasing (1962), General Manager of Compagnie des Dispositifs Semiconducteurs in LeMans, France (1969), General Manager of the Electronic Tube Division (1973), President and General Manager of Westinghouse Elevator Company (1976). In 1975 he was elected a Vice President of Westinghouse Electric Corporation, and in 1981 was awarded the corporation's highest honor for individual achievement the Westinghouse Order of Merit. He retired in 1989 as Executive Vice President of Technology, Quality, and Corporate Services. He was instrumental in bringing a focus on quality to Westinghouse's operations. Born in Turtle Creek, PA. his family soon moved to Sharon, PA. where he lived through high school. He attended Ohio State University, and Hiram College, graduating from Westminster College of Pennsylvania with degrees in Mathematics and English. He married his high school sweetheart, Gladys Sorg, in 1949. They raised three sons and were married for 65 years. Bill taught, and demonstrated to his sons the value of hard work, saving, and the Golden Rule. He was an avid reader and student of investment principals in retirement but focused on his family. He loved Thanksgiving gatherings in Pittsburgh and began a tradition of taking his five young grandchildren, dressed to the nines, to an upscale downtown restaurant followed by a Pittsburgh Philharmonic concert at Heinz Hall, just the six of them. He looked forward to each grandchild turning 14 when he would take them on a 4 to 5-day visit to the city or attraction of their choice, and he spent much effort organizing a week-long family reunion every two years at wonderful family resorts. He simply enjoyed being with his family and would be smiling and laughing when they were all together. Bill is predeceased by his wife, Gladys, and son, David, and survived by sons Steven and Paul and grandchildren Emily, Kimberly, Allison, Justin, and Jennifer. Never fond of being the center of attention, Bill's wishes were for a service of the immediate family only. Tributes may be viewed and added at www.brettfuneralhome.net As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be sent to The Alzheimer's Disease and Related Disorders Association Inc. at .
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -