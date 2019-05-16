COCHRAN, William M. "Bill" Age 62 of Dayton, passed away Sunday, May 12, 2019 at The Hospice of Dayton. Bill worked in IT at NCR for 30 years and then at Fifth Third Bank. He was a member of The Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, American Legion 598, a Graduate of Chaminade Julienne and The University of Dayton. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Richard & F. Amber Cochran; brother, John Cochran; and mother-in-law, Georgia Thurman. He is survived by his loving wife of 33 years, Nicki (Thurman); daughter & son-in-law, Angela & Todd Davis of Centerville; brother & sister-in-law, Richard & Susan Cochran of West Carrollton; sisters & their spouses, Susan Cochran & Cookie Davis of Jacksonville, FL, and Carol & Chris Houdieshell of Dayton; father-in-law, Gilbert Thurman of Bellbrook; sister-in-law, Athie Thurman of Bellbrook; special nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews that Bill loved dearly; and many other relatives & special friends. Bill loved his family & friends, his dogs, riding his motorcycle and was an accomplished harmonica player. Funeral service 11 AM Monday, May 20, 2019 at The Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 500 Belmonte Park North with Father Joseph Gingrich officiating. Interment Woodland Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Monday from 10 AM until service time at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in Bill's memory. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral Homes, North Main St. Chapel. Published in Dayton Daily News from May 16 to May 19, 2019