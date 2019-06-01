Home

COGGESHALL, William "Bill" Passed away peacefully in Cincinnati on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at the age of 90. Bill is survived by Lois, his wife of 67 years, and children Doug (Lorraine), Roy (Janice), and Greg (Lorna), their six grandchildren and sibling Dick. He is preceded in death by siblings Walter and Betty. Bill was born on {August 24, 1928} in Hamilton, Ohio. He married Lois in 1951 after meeting at church. Shortly after he was deployed, serving as a medic in the Korean War. When returning to Ohio, he spent the next 30 years working for Mosler's assembling bank Safes. Retirement years were spent traveling with his wife and vacationing with grandchildren. He was a devout Seventh Day Adventist, dedicating his time volunteering in church ministries. Viewing is scheduled for Sunday, June 2, 2019 at 1pm. Memorial service will follow at Clifton Seventh Day Adventist Church (3800 Clifton Ave, Cincinnati OH 45220). In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Clifton SDA Church in honor of Bill. Contributions to be used for special projects.
Published in Journal-News from June 1 to June 2, 2019
