COLE Sr., William L. Age 74 of Dayton, departed this life March 16, 2019. Survivors include his wife, Janice Cole; (2) children, (4) brothers, (5) sisters and (3) grandchildren. Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m., Saturday, March 23, 2019 at St. Timothy MBC, 4466 Free Pk. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service. Final disposition: Cremation. Arrangements entrusted to Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave. On-line condolences may also be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 21, 2019