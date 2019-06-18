COOK, William Dale Age 79, of Carlisle, Ohio passed away on Friday June 14, 2019. Dale was born September 11, 1939 in Franklin, OH to Gladys (Harrison) Cook and William Thomas Cook. Dale is survived by his wife of 56 years, Judy Cook; daughter Kathy (Cook) Powers; brother Willard Cook; grandchildren Alexis, Brooke and William Colton Powers; and nephew James Matthew Cook. He was preceded in death by; his parents; and sister Janet Cook. Dale was a graduate of Middletown High School, class of 1959. He graduated from Ohio College of Applied Science in Cincinnati in 1962 with an Associates degree in Electrical Technology. Dale went on to work as an electrician at Wente Electric and supervised electricians at Oxford Paper. Dale retired from General Motors as Chief Electrician after 25 years. Dale really enjoyed woodworking and acquiring Coca Cola Collectibles with his wife. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and brother. A funeral service will be held on Friday, June 21, 2019, at 12 pm at Anderson Funeral Home, 1357 E. Second St. in Franklin. Family will greet family and friends prior to the service at 10 am on Friday, June 21, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial to follow the service at Rose Hill Cemetery, 171 Mason Montgomery Rd. in Mason, OH. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Parkview United Methodist Church, 3713 Benner Rd., Miamisburg, Ohio 45342. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at https://www.dignitymemorial.com for the Cook family. Published in Journal-News on June 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary