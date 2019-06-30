CRAIG, William Kenneth "Jake" Age 69 of West Carrollton, passed away Monday, June 17, 2019 at Kettering Medical Center. He was born August 12, 1949 in Dayton, Ohio, the son of William R. and Ruth (Moyer) Craig. Jake graduated from Fairview High School. After graduation, he enlisted in the US Marine Corp where he proudly served two tours of duty in Vietnam. He was an avid hunter and fisherman who enjoyed the outdoors. Jake worked for over 20 years as a painter. He is preceded in death by his father, William R. Craig and brother, Nicholas Wayne Craig. Jake is survived by his loving mother, Ruth Craig, sister, Brenda (John) Witherspoon who lovingly call him "Butch"; nephew, Yancy (Charise) Johns and their children, Aaron and Preston; daughter, Amy (Bill) Brooks; son, Phillip Craig; 5 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; cousins, Carl Moyer, Mary Young and Sandy Brown; along with many cousins, extended family and friends. Service information will be posted as soon as it becomes available. Please check back later for more information. To leave a special message for Jake's family, please click Share Memories. A memorial service will be held at 11:30am on Friday, July 5, 2019 at Newcomer Funeral Home, Kettering Chapel, 3940 Kettering Blvd., where family will receive friends from 9:30am until the time of service at 11:30 am. A graveside service will follow at Evergreen Cemetery, in West Carrollton, where he will be laid to rest next to his brother, Nicholas. Visit his guest book at newcomerdayton.com Published in Dayton Daily News on June 30, 2019