CRUTCHER, William E. "Bill" Age 65, of Franklin, OH, passed away Thursday July 25, 2019 at , surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Dayton, OH on November 28, 1953 to the late Barbara (White) and Clifford Crutcher, Sr. William was an Army Veteran serving in the 82nd Airborne. He retired from Kettering Medical Center after 36 years of service; and was a member of the Ronald Drive Pentecostal Church in Middletown. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a niece, Brittany Marie. William is survived by his wife of 28 years, Afra (Bentley) Crutcher; his brother, Clifford "Butch" Crutcher, Jr.; his sister Phyllis (Doug) Hughes; a special niece Kimberly ~ her daughter Kaylah Crutcher and son, Micah; numerous other loved nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. (2 hours prior to the Service) Monday July 29, 2019, at the Dalton Funeral Home 6900 Weaver Rd., Germantown, where the Funeral Service will follow at 12 p.m., with Pastor Joseph Hall and Pastor Ronald Harp officiating. Please share condolences at daltonfh.net
Published in Dayton Daily News on July 27, 2019