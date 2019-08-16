|
DAY, William Age 97 of Hamilton, passed away at Jamestowne on Wednesday, August 14, 2019. William was born in Harlan County, Kentucky on January 14, 1922 to Joseph and Nancy (nee Browning) Day. William was a World War II Army Veteran, serving on Northern France, Rhineland, Ardennes and Central Europe campaigns. He received Good Conduct Medal, American Campaign Medal, European African Middle Eastern Campaign Medal with 4 Bronze Stars and WWII Victory Medal. William retired from Fisher Body/GM Motors in 1978. He was a dedicated deacon for many years at Grace United Baptist Church in Walton, KY. William is survived by his children, Geraldine Sergent, Roger (Judy) Day, Brenda (Richard) Norris and Patty (Darrell) Brewer; his grandchildren Dawn (John) Falardo, Tami (Eric) Pottenger, Rhonda (Mark) McGuire, Eric (Kristy) Brewer and Barbara Day; his 9 great-grandchildren; his 2 great great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, other family members and friends. William was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 37 years, Gladys Marie (nee Vandeventer) Day; wife of 36 years, Edith Jane (nee Caudill) Day; and his 9 siblings, Henry, Kellis, Reily, John, Lewis, Abner, Elmo, Louise and Becky. Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave, Hamilton, Ohio, on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 11:00 AM with Rev. Shawn Meade and Rev. Tom Ward officiating. Burial will follow at Millville Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at browndawsonflick.com
Published in Journal-News on Aug. 16, 2019