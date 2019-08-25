|
DAYTON, William "Bill" Age 79 passed away peacefully at home Aug 19 2019 after a long battle with cancer. Bill was a graduate of Stivers and Ashland College. Bill loved God, helping people, & riding his bicycle. Survived by his wife of 60 yrs, Nancy Kline Dayton & 5 children, 5 grands & 2 great grands. Memorial services will be held on August 31 at Dayton Vineyard Church on Indian Ripple at 5 o'clock. In lieu of flowers the family request that donations be made to the Hope Foundation of Greater Dayton-4051 Indian Ripple Rd Beavercreek, 45440 or Ohio's Hospice.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 25, 2019