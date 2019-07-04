DIETRICHSON, M.D., William Seward 94, of Southern Pines, passed away at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital on Thursday, June 27, 2019. Born in Akron, OH, August 21, 1924, he was the son of the late Paul B. and Martha Seward Dietrichson. He grew up in Mansfield, OH where he graduated from high school in 1942. He entered the University of Cincinnati for 1 year then enlisted in the Naval Reserve in June of 1943and was sent to Miami University, Oxford, OH to complete his degree in pre med. In 1944 he entered Great Lakes Naval Training Center and worked as a hospital apprentice. From there the U.S. Navy sent him to the University of Wisconsin Medical School where he received his medical degree in 1948. Bill served his medical internship at Research Hospital in Kansas City, MO. In 1949 he was recalled in the Medical Corps of the US Navy where he was based at Corpus Christi, TX until he was given detached duty with the U.S. Air Force at Wright Patterson Air Force Base, Dayton, OH. He returned to inactive duty and began his residency in OB/GYN at Good Samaritan Hospital in Dayton, OH. After completing his residency he returned to active duty in the U.S. Naval Medical Corps stationed at Marine Corp Air Station, Cherry Point, NC, until November of 1954. Upon discharge from the Navy he began his private practice in Obstetrics and Gynecology in Dayton, OH. At the time of his retirement in 1983 he calculated that he had delivered at least 10,000 babies. Bill married Camilla V. Larsen in 1948 and they subsequently had 3 children. Camilla passed away in 1962 and Bill married Helen B. Kaiser in 1963. They were married 44 years until her death in 2007. Upon retirement he and Helen moved to Southern Pines, NC where he was an active member of the Community Congregational Church in Southern Pines, a member of the Kiwanis Club of the Pines, and the Southern Pines Country Club . He served his community in various capacities especially through volunteer service with the Sandhills Coalition and Meals on Wheels. Bill was an avid golfer and loved to travel. Bill is survived by his loving wife of nearly 10 years Rosemary G. Dietrichson, his children Paula D Kuhn (Sam) of Hickory, NC; Karen L Howard (Dennis) of Muncie, IN and David W Dietrichson (Debra) of Cincinnati, OH; nine grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. He is also survived by stepson Robert Kaiser of Linville Falls, NC and 2 step grandchildren. Bill will be remembered for his faith, loving spirit, generosity, honesty and integrity. A celebration of his life will be held at the Community Congregational Church, 141 N. Bennett St., Southern Pines, 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 13th. In lieu of flowers please consider donations in his memory to the Community Congregational Church, 141 N. Bennett St., Southern Pines, NC 28387 or to Sandhills/Moore Coalition for Human Care, 1500 W Indiana Ave, Southern Pines, NC 28387. Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines. Published in Dayton Daily News on July 4, 2019