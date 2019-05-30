|
DUFF, William E. Age 97 of Dayton passed away Monday, May 27, 2019. He was born in Pineville, KY to the late Latha and William Duff. He is preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Reba; sister Dorothy Bingham; and brothers Fred and Gene Duff. He is survived by his son, William Duff (Sherry); daughter Carole Abner (Ralph); sister Evelyn Walker; granddaughters Kimberly Southwood (Steven) and Kellie Isaacs; Great grandchildren William Watkins, Kyle Watkins, Kelsey Duff, Ryan Keller, and Kylie Isaacs; 2 great-great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. William was a veteran of WWII, where he served in the Navy. A Graveside service will be held at 11:30 am, on Friday May 31, 2019, at Mt. Zion Park Cemetery, 27 S. Fairfield Rd., Beavercreek, OH 45440. Anthony Abner will officiate services. In lieu of Flowers, donations may be made to . Online condolences may be made at tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 30, 2019