Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
William Dulaney Jr.


1933 - 2019
William Dulaney Jr. Obituary
DULANEY Jr., William H. "Bill" Age 85, of Springboro, OH; died Thursday October 10, 2019 at Kettering Memorial Hospital. Bill was born in Cincinnati, OH on November 4, 1933 to the late William H. and Edna (Clark) Dulaney. He served in the US Air Force and retired as President of Danis Building Division. Bill is survived by his wife, Betty J. (Tackett) Dulaney; a son William H. (Charlotte) Dulaney III; a daughter Kelley (Dulaney) Suttles; grandchildren, Wm. Haston (Nichol) Dulaney IV, Jessica (Stephen) Savage, Rachel (Marius) Monnig; Zakary, Daniel, and Lauren Suttles; a great grandson Wm. Haston (Liam) Dulaney V; sisters, Betsy Lawrence, Peggy Edwards, and Karen Pearon; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Visitation will be Monday October 14, 2019 at the Anderson Funeral Home 40 N. Main St Springboro, OH from 5-8pm. Burial will be in Kirker Cemetery in West Union OH with a private graveside service officiated by Reverend Chuck Reeves. Please visit www.anderson-fh.com to send an online condolence.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 13, 2019
