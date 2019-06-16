|
|
DURHAM, William Burgess "Bill" Passed away peacefully in Dayton on Saturday May 25, 2019 at the age of 64. He was born December 22, 1954 in Dayton, OH. Bill is survived by his son Sawyer Durham and 6 siblings Betty Durham, Jackie (Paul) Wolfe, Janet (Phil) Shutters, Susan Durham, Keith Durham and Janice Durham. Nieces and nephews are Melissa (Pat) Dix (Olivia and Natalie), Matthew (Jennifer) Wolfe (Nicolas), Michael (Brandy) Wolfe (Jonathan, Evan, Logan), Wind Wiseman (Bryanna and Brooke Baldwin). Bill is preceded in death by his parents William and Magdalene Durham. The family will have a private Celebration of Life for Bill.
Published in Dayton Daily News on June 16, 2019