William DYE III
DYE III, William E. Age 71, of Dayton, died Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020. Survived by his wife of 42 years, Mary; 2 daughters, Heather Dye, Megan Dye; son, Eric (Alexandra) Dye; 2 granddaughters, Kya and Alana; 2 sisters, Linda Oliver and Joanne Turner; 1 brother, John Oliver. The family will receive friends Tuesday, Sept. 8th, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home, 5555 Philadelphia Dr. at N. Main St. Private interment will be held at the Dayton National Cemetery. Online condolences for the family may be sent to www.bakerhazelsnider.com.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
8
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home
Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home
5555 Philadelphia Drive
Dayton, OH 45415
(937) 274-1151
