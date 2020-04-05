|
EDWARDS, William "Bill" 83, passed peacefully into his journey to Heaven with his family at his side, Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at 3:36 pm at Miami Valley Hospital. Bill was born February 2, 1937 in Dayton, Ohio to Carl and Mae Edwards. He is preceded in death by a son, Greg Edwards, grandson Nick, his parents, brothers Paul, Ken, T.C. and Stan; sisters Helen Davenport and Vickie Truax. Bill leaves to cherish his memory his beloved wife of 63 1/2 years, Joanne Phillips Edwards, who he loved with all of his heart; sons Tony, Tim (Diane) and Scott and his sisters, Jane (Joe) Reiter and Barbara (Lowell) Davenport. Bill served proudly in the Ohio National Guard. He enjoyed playing golf, the Cincinnati Reds and Dayton Flyers Basketball. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Notifications will be updated. Arrangements entrusted to Newcomer Cremations, Funerals and Receptions, Dayton North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road. Messages of sympathy and support to his family may be made at: www.newcomerdayton.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 5, 2020