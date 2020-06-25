William EDWARDS
1937 - 2020
EDWARDS, William "Bill" 83, passed peacefully into his journey to Heaven with his family at his side, Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at 3:36 pm at Miami Valley Hospital. Bill was born February 2, 1937, in Dayton, Ohio, to Carl and Mae Edwards. He is preceded in death by a son, Greg Edwards; grandson, Nick; his parents; brothers, Paul, Ken, T.C. and Stan; sisters, Helen Davenport and Vickie Truax. Bill leaves to cherish his memory his beloved wife of 63 1/2 years, Joanne Phillips Edwards, who he loved with all of his heart; sons, Tony, Tim (Diane) and Scott; sisters, Jane (Joe) Reiter and Barbara (Lowell) Davenport. Bill served proudly in the Ohio National Guard. He enjoyed playing golf, the Cincinnati Reds and Dayton Flyers basketball. A Service of Remembrance will be held, 1:00 pm, Saturday, June 27, 2020, at BROOKVILLE CHURCH OF THE NAZARENE, 11511 Upper Lewisburg Salem Road, Brookville, Ohio, 45309. Arrangements entrusted to Newcomer Cremations, Funerals and Receptions, Dayton North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road. Messages of sympathy and support to his family may be made at: www.newcomerdayton.com

Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 25, 2020.
