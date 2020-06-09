William ELDRIDGE
ELDRIDGE, William Myers "Bill" Passed away on June 7, 2020, of natural causes, at the age of 93, at Brighton Gardens Assisted Living facility, under the care of Hospice of Dayton. Bill was born, on September 21, 1926, to the late, Joe Wheeler and Etta (Bilbrey) Eldridge, of Livingston, Tennessee. Bill was preceded in death by his wife, Jessie Eldridge, in 2005. They were married 57 years. He is also preceded in death by his four brothers, Oscar (Ruby), Gradon (Auda), Charles (Amy) and R.D. Eldridge, as well as his daughter in law, Kathleen Eldridge. Bill worked at Delco Products in Dayton, Ohio, for 30 years, until he retired in 1977. Bill was a World War II veteran and a Master Mason for over 65 years with Solar Lodge #730. He was also a member of the Scottish Rite Valley of Dayton and life member of the Milton Athletic Club. Bill loved fishing, hunting, and spending time with his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. He is survived by his 2 sons, Joe David, and late wife Kathleen Eldridge, of Dayton, Ohio, and Floyd Dale (Erin) Eldridge, of Lebanon, Ohio. He also leaves behind 5 grandchildren, David (Rebecca) Eldridge, Stephen (Rachel) Eldridge, Lisa (Benito) Torres (Eldridge), Patrick (Hannah) Eldridge, and Kevin (Abby) Eldridge; and 12 great grandchildren, Scarlett, Miriam, William, Solomon, Keegan, Persephone, Donovan, Gwendolyn, Eleanor, Jack, Nora, and Amelia. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Colleen Eldridge. He also leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews as well as longtime friend and caretaker, Gerry Kondrath. A gathering of family and friends will be held at Tobias Funeral Home (Belmont) located at 648 Watervliet Avenue, Dayton, Ohio 45420, from 5-8 pm, on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. A second gathering of family and friends will be held on Thursday, June 11, 2020, at Speck Funeral Home located at 300 N Church St, Livingston, TN 38570, from 5-8pm. A funeral service will take place at 10 am, on Friday, June 12, 2020. Burial will be at the Overton County Memorial Gardens, in Livingston, Tennessee. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hospice of Dayton, in memory of William Eldridge.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
10
Memorial Gathering
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Tobias Funeral Home - Belmont Chapel
JUN
11
Memorial Gathering
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Speck Funeral Home
JUN
12
Funeral service
10:00 AM
